Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Interested in learning to play the guitar? “Guitar Tips for Beginners” will be held Saturday, February 19th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Somerton Library. Topics include the parts of a guitar and basic tips for novice players.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.