Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, February 19th, to discuss The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson at 10:00 a.m. in Meeting Room A.

All are welcome to attend.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.