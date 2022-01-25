Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom January 24th, 2022.

Pick Up Window Hours Phase 1 of the Main Library's solar-covered parking project is complete! As Phase 2 begins, there may be limited parking near the main entrance. Therefore, we are extending the hours of operation of the Pick Up Window for the remainder of the project. Pick up at the Main Library is now available Monday - Saturday, 9am - 5pm.

New YCLD (Yuma County Library District) website & app Exciting news! We are launching a new website and new catalog in February, and you have an opportunity to get a sneak peek. Feedback is welcome! We hope you enjoy our new design.

One Book Yuma The 2022 One Book Yuma selection is Falling: a novel by T.J. Newman. Make this a true community-wide reading event! Pick up your copy of Falling at your local library. Author T.J. Newman will visit Yuma Tuesday, February 22nd, to lead two community discussions:

Tuesday, February 22nd • 1:00-2:00 p.m. Main Library - 1st Floor Meeting Rooms 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma, AZ 85364

Tuesday, February 22nd • 6:30-7:30 p.m. AZ Western College - Theater Building 2020 S Ave 8 E, Yuma, AZ 85365

Website Launch footage courtesy of the Yuma County Library District