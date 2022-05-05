Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday night, at about 10:04 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 1300 block of E. 26th Place, in reference to a report of shots fired.

Responding officers located a 15 year old male and an 18 year old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The 18 year old male was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Life saving measures were administered on the 15 year old by arriving officers then by YFD. The 15 year old was pronounced deceased on scene at approximately 10:32 p.m.

The suspects, 22 year old David Perez-Arzola and 22 year old Adrian Perez-Arzola, had fled the scene on foot but were soon located and taken into custody. Both were arrested and booked on 1st Degree Murder charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.