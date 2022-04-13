Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Project Drive Safe! 2022

This week’s edition of the Yuma Police Department’s on-going traffic safety program, Project Drive Safe will be at the following location:

Dates: 04/18/2022 to 04/24/2022 Targeted Roadway Arizona Avenue Secondary Roadway Undisclosed Targeted Violations: Speeding, Vehicle Equipment Violations, Distracted Driving/Cell Phone Violations, and Stop Sign Violations

Safe Driving Tip: Avoiding aggressive and inattentive driving tendencies yourself will put you in a stronger position to deal with other people's bad driving. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front. Always lock your doors and wear your seatbelt to protect you from being thrown from the car in a crash. And always remember to Drive Safe!

On The Web: Roadway construction information, to include traffic restrictions, occurring within the City of Yuma, can be found on the City's website at http://www.yumaaz.gov/. Look for the City News.