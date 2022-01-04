Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom January 3rd, 2022.

“Yumans During the Holocaust” Wednesday, January 5th • 4:00-5:30 p.m. What did Yumans know about the Holocaust? Join Librarian Jim Patrick for an interactive research sprint examining Yuma newspaper coverage of Holocaust-related events, plus Yuma events of the 1930’s and 1940’s. Participants will use the Newspaper Archive database. Space is limited; please call (928) 782-1871 to register. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Teen Room Open House Friday, January 7th @ 3:00 p.m. All ages are welcome to view 3D printer demos, play with Ozobots, and test out virtual reality consoles and other tech toys in the 2nd floor Teen Room. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Library Lab Saturday, January 8th & 22nd @ 2:00 p.m. Enjoy STEAM related challenges, games, and activities to foster creativity and critical thinking skills. Join us in January for “Neuroscience: Brain Cell Mode” and “What Would Violet Baudelaire Do?” Ages 6-12 welcome. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

https://www.yumalibrary.org