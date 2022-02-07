Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom February 7, 2022.

YPG Overview w/ YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill

On Thursday, February 10th, YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill will present, “Yuma Proving Ground: an Overview” at 10:30 a.m. at the Foothills Library. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is a United States Army proving ground and one of the largest military installations in the world. It is a subordinate command of the Army Test and Evaluation Command. Learn more about the role YPG plays in artillery testing from the post's highest-ranking enlisted Soldier. There is no charge to attend; however, seating is limited. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

YPG Overview w/ Colonel Patrick McFall

On Thursday, February 10th, Colonel Patrick McFall, Commander of the Yuma Proving Ground, will present “Yuma Proving Ground: an Overview” at 3:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) is a United States Army proving ground and one of the largest military installations in the world. It is a subordinate command of the Army Test and Evaluation Command. Learn more about the role YPG plays in artillery testing from the post’s current commander. There is no charge to attend; however, seating is limited. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

NASA Open House

On Saturday, February 12th, the Main Library is hosting a NASA Open House from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for all ages. Check out the library’s coolest space-themed contraptions and resources, including moon rover robots! The whole family can enjoy virtual reality games, 3D printing, an R2D2 demo, and craft. Be sure to get a selfie or family photo in space using our green screen and backdrops! There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871. This program is part of NASA @ My Library, oﬀered by the National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) at the Space Science Institute (SSI) in partnership with the ALA Public Programs Office, Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) and Education Development Center (EDC).

