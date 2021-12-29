Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Wednesday, January 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime!



Wednesday, January 5th @ 1:00 p.m.

Ozobot Racing

Use different codes to trace a path and race your Ozobot to the finish line! Ages 6-12 welcome.



Tuesday, January 11th @ 3:30 p.m.

Paper Eiffel Towers

Unleash your inner engineer and construct your own Eiffel Tower using paper! Ages 13-18 welcome.



Wednesday, January 19th @ 1:00 p.m.

Art Club for Kids

Discover the famous art master Jackson Pollock and enjoy a hands-on activity in his preferred style. Recommended for ages 5-12.



Wednesday, January 26th @ 1:30 p.m.

Lego Parachutes

Design a parachute for a Lego mini-figure and enjoy a mini-science lesson about gravity! Ages 13-18 welcome.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.