Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Learn something new in 2022. On Thursday, January 13th, the Somerton Library will host “Introduction to Universal Class” at 10:00 a.m. Universal Class is an online educational service provided by the Yuma County Library District. It offers more than 500 courses in over 30 subject areas for personal interests and professional development.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.