Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom December 27 2021.

Maker Space Club Tuesday, December 28th @ 3:30 p.m. Explore, create, tinker and play with materials provided by the library! The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.

Bilingual Storytime Wednesday, December 29th @ 6:00 p.m. Enjoy songs and stories in English and Spanish! This program is best suited to ages 6 and younger, but all are welcome. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Gadget Day Thursday, December 30th @ 2:00 p.m. Need help with your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop? Bring your device and your questions and let one of our experts help you figure it out! The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.

https://www.yumalibrary.org