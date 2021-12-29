Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Foothills Library offers classes and activities for adults every month! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Thursday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Digital Media Assistance

Have questions about using the Library District’s eResources? Bring your mobile device to one of our Digital Media Assistance sessions and a staff member will help you find the answer!



Saturday, January 8th @ 10:00 a.m.

Book Club

The Foothills Library Book Club meets the second Saturday of every month to discuss a new title. Join us to discuss any title by Daphne Du Maurier.



Thursday, January 13th & 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Origami Club

Learn the Japanese art of paper folding. Join us as we fold paper squares into unique objects.



Friday, January 14th @ 1:00 p.m.

Poetry Circle

Create a poem using three selected words to share with the group. You may also share your own poetry or a favorite poem.



Wednesday, January 19th @ 10:00 a.m.

Cafecito Chat

Practice your Spanish over coffee! A native Spanish speaker will guide Spanish language learners in a low-stress environment.



Friday, January 21st @ 2:00 p.m.

Just a Theory

Enjoy our History of Science series exploring the characters, ideas, and events that all contribute to the search for knowledge we call Science! This month’s topic: Growing Rubber in Arizona.



Thursday, January 27th @ 7:00 p.m.

Stargazing

Join us for an evening of stargazing! Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome. Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.