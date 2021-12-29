Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Foothills Library for storytime and programs. There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Tuesday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 11:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, January 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:15 a.m.

Toddler Time

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime.



Thursday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome.



Saturday, January 8th & 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Library Lab

Enjoy STEAM related challenges, games, and activities to foster creativity and critical thinking skills. Join us in January for “Neuroscience: Brain Cell Mode” and “What Would Violet Baudelaire Do?” Ages 6-12 welcome.



Saturday, January 8th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Otakus are invited to explore Anime culture through media, books, drawings, and games. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Saturday, January 15th @ 2:00 p.m.

D & D Campaigns Explored

Join a quest to save the realm! New and experienced players ages 13-18 are welcome.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.