Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day and Monday, January 17th, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.



Monday, January 3rd, 10th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Friday, January 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome.



Monday, January 3rd @ 3:00 p.m.

VR Gaming

Experience the thrill of three-dimensional virtual reality environments at the library! Ages 13-18 welcome.



Tuesday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 6:30 p.m.

Evening Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome.



Wednesday, January 5th & 19th @ 10:30 a.m.

Barks & Books

Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program.



Wednesday, January 5th & 26th @ 6:00 p.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Enjoy songs and stories in English and Spanish! This program is best suited to ages 6 and younger, but all are welcome.



Thursday, January 6th & 20th @ 3:00 p.m.

Jackbox Games: Trivia Murder Party

Bring your smart phone or tablet and compete in Trivia Murder Party, one of our multiplayer video games from Jackbox. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Friday, January 7th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Room Open House

All ages are welcome to view 3D printer demos, play with Ozobots, and test out virtual reality consoles and other tech toys in the 2nd floor Teen Room.



Saturday, January 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Board Game Club

Enjoy a new board game each week! Beginners welcome. For ages 13-18.



Tuesday, January 11th @ 3:00 p.m.

Lotus Lanterns

Discover the significance of the lotus flower in Asian cultures and make an origami Lotus Lantern to take home. Materials will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Wednesday, January 12th @ 2:00 p.m.

Math Fluency with Cards

Discover new math skills using an ordinary deck of cards! Participants receive a free deck of cards, courtesy of the Quechan Tribe, Paradise Casino, and the Q. Ages 5-10 welcome.



Thursday, January 13th @ 3:00 p.m.

Dragon Appreciation Day

Enjoy dragon origin stories while you decorate your own dragon egg to take home. Materials will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Wednesday, January 19th @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.



Wednesday, January 26th @ 2:00 p.m.

Pet Octopus Craft

Discover the secrets of these mysterious, highly intelligent sea creatures, then make a life-like octopus to take home. Materials will be provided on a first come, first served basis.



Thursday, January 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Build a Bot: Tobbie II

The Teen Room needs your help building and coding their new Tobbie II bot! Ages 13-18 welcome.



Saturday, January 29th @ 10:00 a.m.

Artists Club

Join us each month to discover a famous art master and enjoy a hands-on activity in that artist’s preferred style. Ages 9-12 welcome.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.