Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Need help with your mobile device? On Thursday, January 6th and 20th, the Main Library is offering Device Help from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Bring your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop and your questions to the Main Library's computer lab and let one of our experts help you figure it out.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.