Yuma Library

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom December 120 2021.

Barks & Books Wednesday, December 22nd @ 10:30 a.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

New Year’s Piñata Wednesday, December 22nd @ 1:00 p.m. Make a mini- piñata for your New Year’s Eve party! Materials will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Ages 8-12 welcome. The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.

Pajama Storytime Thursday, December 23rd @ 1:00 p.m. Wear your favorite pajamas and join us for a holiday-themed storytime and craft! The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.

Libraries will be closed Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas.

