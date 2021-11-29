Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Enjoy a friendly game of chess at the Somerton Library! The Winter Chess Club will meet Saturday, December 11th and 18th, at 11:00 a.m. Chess enthusiasts are invited to enjoy coffee and practice chess strategy.

There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas Day and Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.