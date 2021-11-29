Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom November 29, 2021

Magazine Gift Bows: Tuesday, November 30th @ 4:00 p.m. Learn how to make your own bows using magazines and scrap paper. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Pixel Art: Thursday, December 2nd @ 2:00 p.m. Create some retro-style art using Excel! Ages 13-18 welcome. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Drop-in Device Help: Need help with your mobile device? On Thursday, December 2nd, the Main Library is offering Device Help from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Bring your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop and your questions to the Main Library's computer lab and let one of our experts help you figure it out! There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.