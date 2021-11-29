Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas Day and Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Wednesday, December 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime!



Wednesday, December 8th @ 1:00 p.m.

Gingerbread House Engineering

Design and build a gingerbread house using recycled materials.



Tuesday, December 14th @ 3:30 p.m.

Skittles Experiment

Join us for a tasty experiment to determine how and why Skittles dissolve. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Thursday, December 23rd @ 1:00 p.m.

Pajama Storytime

Wear your favorite pajamas and join us for a holiday-themed storytime and craft!



The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.