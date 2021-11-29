Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for adults every month! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas Day and Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Saturday, December 11th @ 11:00 a.m.

Lotería

Discover the history of lotería (bingo). Explore the cultural significance of the artwork and poetry included on the cards, and have fun playing a short game! Descubra la historia de la lotería. Explore el significado cultural de las obras de arte y la poesía incluidas en las tarjetas, ¡y diviértase jugando un juego corto!



Saturday, December 18th @ 10:00 a.m.

Genealogy Q&A

Bring your questions or challenges and we will discuss the best ways to plan your research and review what resources are available to help you build your family tree. All levels of expertise welcome, and everyone’s input is appreciated!



Thursday, December 30th @ 2:00 p.m.

Gadget Day

Need help with your cell phone, tablet, eReader, or laptop? Bring your device and your questions and let one of our experts help you figure it out!





The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.