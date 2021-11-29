Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children and teens are invited to the Heritage Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas Day and Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Friday, December 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime!



Wednesday, December 8th & 22nd @ 4:00 p.m.

Color Your ‘Chute: Where to Next?

Need help planning for the future? Find out how the library can help you meet your educational and career goals! For ages 13-18.



Tuesday, December 14th & 28th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Manga Club

Meet other Manga fans to read and discuss this popular Japanese art form. For ages 13-18.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.