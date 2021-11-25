Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, December 25th, for Christmas Day and Saturday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Wednesday, December 1st & 29th @ 6:00 p.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Enjoy songs and stories in English and Spanish! This program is best suited to ages 6 and younger, but all are welcome.



Friday, December 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Monday, December 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome.



Saturday, December 4th, 11th, 18th @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Board Game Club

Enjoy a new board game each week! Beginners welcome. For ages 13-18.



Tuesday, December 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 6:30 p.m.

Evening Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome.



Wednesday, December 8th & 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Barks & Books

Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program.



Tuesday, December 14th @ 3:30 p.m.

Constellation Canvases

Create a light-up canvas featuring your favorite constellation! Materials will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Ages 8-12 welcome.



Wednesday, December 15th @ 2:00 p.m.

Math Fluency with Cards

Discover new math skills using an ordinary deck of cards! Participants receive a free deck of cards, courtesy of the Quechan Tribe, Paradise Casino, and the Q. Ages 5-10 welcome.



Wednesday, December 15th @ 6:00 p.m.

Nebula in a Bottle

Discover nebulas and how they are created, then make a nebula-inspired craft! Materials will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Ages 8-12 welcome.



Thursday, December 16th @ 3:30 p.m.

K-Pop Breakdown

Did you know it takes just 15 minutes to learn enough Korean Hangul to read the lyrics to your favorite K-Pop songs? Find out how easy it is to learn to sing your favorite songs! Ages 13-18 welcome.



Saturday, December 18th @ 10:00 a.m.

Artists Club

Join us each month to discover a famous art master and enjoy a hands-on activity in that artist’s preferred style. Ages 9-12 welcome.



Wednesday, December 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.