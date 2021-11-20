Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom November 19, 2021

Yuma Yarnaholics - “Yuma Yarnaholics” for craft enthusiasts is held every Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn the basics of knitting and crocheting, or work on a more advanced project. Some supplies will be available for beginners. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Tuesday, November 23rd @ 4:00 p.m. Ozobot Racing Use different codes to trace a path and race your Ozobot to the finish line! Ages 13-18 welcome. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Saturday, November 27th @ 10:00 a.m. Artists Club Join us each month to discover a famous art master and enjoy a hands-on activity in that artist’s preferred style. Ages 9-12 welcome. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Thanksgiving Hours Libraries will close at 5PM Wed, November 24th, and will remain closed Nov 25th and 26th for Thanksgiving Regular hours will resume Sat, November 27th.

https://www.yumalibrary.org