Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom November 1, 2021

Día de los Muertos: Tuesday, November 2nd @ 10:00 a.m. Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Somerton Library! On Tuesday, November 2nd, the Somerton Library, in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate, will present the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos at 10:00 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.

Día de los Muertos: Tuesday, November 2nd @ 5:00 p.m. Celebrate Day of the Dead at the library! Join us for games, activities, an art exhibit, and pan de muerto with hot chocolate. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Filmed in Yuma: Yuma and the Imperial Sand Dunes have graced the silver screen for over a century, serving as scene locales in silent films, Hollywood classics, and independent movies. Learn about top filming locations, find out which actors and directors have worked in Yuma, and enjoy some behind-the-scenes stories! There is no charge to attend. Tuesday, November 2nd @ 10:30 a.m. - Heritage Library Thursday, November 4th @ 10:30 a.m. - Somerton Library

https://www.yumalibrary.org