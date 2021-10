Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Somerton Library! On Tuesday, November 2nd, the Somerton Library, in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate, will present the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos at 10:00 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.

There is no charge to attend.

The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.