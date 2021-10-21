Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Discover Yuma’s movie history at the Somerton Library! On Thursday, November 4th, Librarian Jim Patrick presents “Filmed in Yuma” at 10:30 a.m. Yuma and the Imperial Sand Dunes have graced the silver screen for over a century, serving as scene locales in silent films, Hollywood classics, and independent movies. Learn about top filming locations, find out which actors and directors have worked in Yuma, and enjoy some behind-the-scenes stories!

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.