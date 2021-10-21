Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Foothills Library offers classes and activities for adults every month! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th, for Thanksgiving.



Thursday, November 4th & 18th @ 3:00 p.m.

Digital Media Assistance

Have questions about using the Library District’s eResources? Bring your mobile device to one of our Digital Media Assistance sessions and a staff member will help you find the answer!



Thursday, November 4th & 18th @ 3:00 p.m.

Origami Club

Learn the Japanese art of paper folding. Join us as we fold paper squares into unique objects.



Thursday, November 4th @ 7:00 p.m.

Stargazing

Join us for an evening of stargazing! Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome. Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library.



Saturday, November 13th @ 10:00 a.m.

Book Club

The Foothills Library Book Club meets the second Saturday of every month to discuss a new title. Join us in November to discuss All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr.



Wednesday, November 17th @ 10:00 a.m.

Cafecito Chat

Practice your Spanish over coffee! A native Spanish speaker will guide Spanish language learners in a low-stress environment.



Friday, November 19th @ 1:00 p.m.

Poetry Circle

Create a poem using three selected words to share with the group. You may also share your own poetry or a favorite poem.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.