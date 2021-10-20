Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Foothills Library for storytime and programs. There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th, for Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Time

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime.



Thursday, November 4th &18th @ 11:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Saturday, November 13th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Otakus are invited to explore Anime culture through media, books, drawings, and games. Ages 13-18 welcome.



Saturday, November 20th @ 2:00 p.m.

D & D Campaigns Explored

Join a quest to save the realm! New and experienced players ages 13-18 are welcome.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.