Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The following language classes will be offered at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Monday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 10:00 a.m.

Beginner ESL Classes

Learn the basics of English, including common phrases and basic grammar.



Tuesday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 9:00 a.m.

Spanish Club

Learn the basics of Spanish, including common phrases and vocabulary, using a variety of free resources.



Saturday, November 6th & 20th @ 2:30 p.m.

Fala Muito Bem

Practice your Portuguese individually and seek support from peers! Participants will be using Mango Language on their personal device, then engage in conversation using prompts.