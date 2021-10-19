Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, the library will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th, for Thanksgiving.



Monday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Friday, November 5th, 12th, 19th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome.



Tuesday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 6:30 p.m.

Evening Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome.



Wednesday, November 3rd @ 2:30 p.m.

3D Modeling for Teens

Learn how to use TinkerCad and create STL files that can be used to print models on the library’s 3D printers. Ages 13-18 welcome. A valid email address is required to participate.



Saturday, November 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Board Game Club

Enjoy a new board game each week! Beginners welcome. For ages 13-18.



Wednesday, November 10th & 24th @ 10:30 a.m.

Barks & Books

Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program.



Wednesday, November 17th @ 2:00 p.m.

Math Fluency with Cards

Discover new math skills using an ordinary deck of cards! Participants receive a free deck of cards, courtesy of the Quechan Tribe, Paradise Casino, and the Q. Ages 5-10 welcome.



Wednesday, November 24th @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.



Saturday, November 27th @ 10:00 a.m.

Artists Club

Join us each month to discover a famous art master and enjoy a hands-on activity in that artist’s preferred style. Ages 9-12 welcome.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.