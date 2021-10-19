Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom October 18, 2021

Mason Jar Herb Garden

Enjoy fresh herbs from your own container garden! On Thursday, October 21st, the Main Library will host “Mason Jar Herb Gardens” at 6:00 p.m. Librarian Julie Calderon will discuss the basics of container gardening, and attendees will have the opportunity to create their own starter garden in a mason jar to take home. Supplies will be provided. There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. For more information, and to register, call (928) 314-2453 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.

Just a Theory

Friday, October 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy our History of Science series exploring the characters, ideas, and events that all contribute to the search for knowledge we call Science! This month’s topic: Tales of Scientific Horror! The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

Kandinsky for Kids

Saturday, October 23rd @ 10:00 a.m.

Did you know some people can see sounds? Discover how painter Wassily Kandinsky created his art by painting along to classical music! There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.