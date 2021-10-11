Yuma Library

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom October 11, 2021

Barks & Books Wednesday, October 13th & 27th @ 10:30 a.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

College Readiness The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Building Financial Security,” a 4-week financial literacy program to teach how to budget, plan for emergencies, determine the cost of borrowing money, and understand credit reports.

Thursday, October 14th, 21st, 28th; November 4th 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. Please contact Lauren Opie at (928) 373-6514 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register. College Readiness Saturday, October 16th @ 2:00 p.m. Join us for an informal presentation about Arizona college and university requirements, and how the library can help you prepare! The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

