Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Enjoy fresh herbs from your own container garden! On Thursday, October 21st, the Main Library will host “Mason Jar Herb Gardens” at 6:00 p.m. Librarian Julie Calderon will discuss the basics of container gardening, and attendees will have the opportunity to create their own starter garden in a mason jar to take home. Supplies will be provided.

There is no charge to attend; however, registration is required. For more information, and to register, call (928) 314-2453 or email



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.