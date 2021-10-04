Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom October 4, 2021

Book Drive During the month of October, the Yuma County Library District is hosting a book drive to benefit the Arizona Children's Association. Drop off books for ages birth to 18 at participating libraries! All donated books will go to foster children in Yuma County. For more information, call (928) 782-1871 or visit https://www.arizonaschildren.org/YCLD/

Tuesday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 9 a.m.

Spanish Club Learn the basics of Spanish, including common phrases and vocabulary, using a variety of free resources. There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Thursday, October 7th & 21st @ 3 p.m.

Origami Club Learn the Japanese art of paper folding. Join us as we fold paper squares into unique objects. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

https://www.yumalibrary.org