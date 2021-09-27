Yuma Library

San Luis, Arizona - October Activities at the San Luis Library:

Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.



Friday, October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:00 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly bilingual storytime! All ages welcome.



Tuesday, October 19th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Resume Drop-in Help

Find out what information should be included on a resume, and where to find templates to help you create a resume that highlights your strengths. For ages 13-18.



Tuesday, October 26th @ 5:00 p.m.

Halloween/Día de los Muertos Make-up Tutorial

Make-up artist Ana Godinez shares tips and tricks to add special effects to your holiday make-up. All ages welcome.



Thursday, October 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Fright Fest

Enjoy a Halloween make-up tutorial and a scary movie! For ages 13-18.



Saturday, October 30th @ 10:00 a.m.

Paper Mâché Masks

Paint and decorate a paper mâché mask to go with your Halloween costume! All ages welcome. Supplies are limited; registration is required. Call (928) 627-8344 to register.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

The San Luis Library offers classes and crafts for adults every month! Try new projects and make new friends. There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:00 a.m.

Computer Basics Class

Learn computer components and demystify computer jargon! This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required. Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.



Wednesday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 5:00 p.m.

Citizenship Class

Review test subjects, learn interview tips, and more! Classes are conducted primarily in English.



Thursday, October 7th & 21st @ 5:00 p.m.

English Conversation Hour

Practice your English by having casual conversations with other learners.



Thursday, October 14th @ 3:00 p.m.

Resume Workshop

Bring your work and education history, and receive assistance with resume design and editing.



