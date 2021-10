Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Main Library! On Monday, October 25th, the Main Library will host an opening ceremony to introduce Día de los Muertos altars built by local artists at 10:00 a.m. Information will be available in English and Spanish.

There is no charge to attend.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.