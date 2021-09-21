Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Are you looking for advice on writing a great resume? On Monday, October 4th, the Main Library will host a Resume Workshop at 10:00 a.m. Learn about the different kinds of resumes, and how to create a resume that will effectively market your talents to employers. The workshop will be held in the computer lab on the second floor.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

The following language classes will be offered at the Main Library:



Saturday, October 2nd @ 2:30 p.m.

Fala Muito Bem

Practice your Portuguese individually and seek support from peers! Participants will be using Mango Language on their personal device, then engage in conversation using prompts.



Monday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:00 a.m.

Beginner ESL Classes

Learn the basics of English, including common phrases and basic grammar.



Tuesday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 9:00 a.m.

Spanish Club

Learn the basics of Spanish, including common phrases and vocabulary, using a variety of free resources.