Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Justin Case of America Newscape interviews Dorey and Ken Conway about Stargazing in the Foothills via Yuma County Library Happenings.

Stargazers can enjoy the cosmos at the Foothills Library! The library’s astronomy group will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 25th, in the Foothills Library parking lot, 13226 E. South Frontage Road. Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome! Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

