Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Please note, capacity is limited. Tickets will be available for each program on a first come, first served basis.



Friday, October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Monday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome.



Saturday, October 2nd @ 1:00 p.m.

Ozobots Coding Challenge

Using maze templates and obstacle courses, teens will create codes to make their robots move. For ages 13-18.



Tuesday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 6:30 p.m.

Evening Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome.



Saturday, October 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Board Game Club

Enjoy a new board game each week! Beginners welcome. For ages 13-18.



Wednesday, October 13th & 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Barks & Books

Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program.



Wednesday, October 13th @ 2:00 p.m.

Jelly Soaps

Discover how to make soap using simple household ingredients, and explore the science behind what ingredients change the soap texture from solid to squishy! For ages 13-18.



Saturday, October 23rd @ 10:00 a.m.

Kandinsky for Kids

Did you know some people can see sounds? Discover how painter Wassily Kandinsky created his art by painting along to classical music!



Wednesday, October 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.