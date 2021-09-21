Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom September 17, 2021

Ozobot Racing On Tuesday, September 21st, the Somerton Library will host Ozobot Racing at 3.00 p.m. Use different codes to trace a path and race your Ozobot to the finish line! Ages 6-12 welcome. There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.

Stargazing Stargazers can enjoy the cosmos at the Foothills Library! The library’s astronomy group will meet at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, September 25th, in the Foothills Library parking lot, 13226 E. South Frontage Road. Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome! Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

Manhattan Short Film Festival The Yuma County Library District presents the Manhattan Short Film Festival on Thursday, September 23rd, at 7 p.m. at Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 Main Street, Yuma, AZ. Film lovers are invited to watch ten short films (19 minutes and under), and vote for your favorite one. There is no charge to attend. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

America Newscape is a simple resource for all things America through this portal. These productions are not created or meant for children. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Americanewscape