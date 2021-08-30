Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Beginning Monday, September 13th, the Main Library will host “Yuma Yarnaholics” for craft enthusiasts every Monday at 6:00 p.m. Learn the basics of knitting and crocheting, or work on a more advanced project. Some supplies will be available for beginners. There is no charge to attend.

Monday, September 13th @ 6:00 p.m.

Getting Started

Introduction to tools, needles, hooks, markers and where to find them. Learn your first stitch.



Monday, September 20th @ 6:00 p.m.

Casting On

Learn two stitches and how to chain, how to read labels, and discover various types of yarn.



Monday, September 27th @ 6:00 p.m.

Purl Stitch

Demystify patterns and consider different projects.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.