Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom September 10, 2021

3D Printer Models for Teens On Wednesday, September 15th, the Main Library will host 3D Printer Models for Teens at 2:00 p.m. Learn how to use TinkerCad and create STL files that can be used to print models on the library’s 3D printers. Ages 13-18 welcome. A valid email address is required to participate. The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.

Agricultural Job Fair The San Luis Library will host an Agricultural Job Fair on Wednesday, September 15th, from 10am-2pm. Companies attending include Dole, Green Gate, Church Brothers Farms, and Taylor Farms. The job fair is a collaboration of Yuma County Library District, AZ@Work—Yuma County, Portable Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP), Goodwill of AZ, AZ Western College, the City of San Luis, and Yuma County partners.

Art Exhibition Grand Opening In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the San Luis Library will host “Origenes: Art in Quarantine,” their 7th Annual Art Exhibition featuring the artwork of local artists, from September 16th through October 16th, 2021. The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony at 1075 N 6th Avenue on Thursday, September 16th, at 6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.

“Origenes: Art in Quarantine” is a collaboration of the Mexican Consulate, Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, the Regional Museum of SLRC, Son., and the San Luis Library. For more information, call (928) 627-8344

https://www,yumalibrary.org