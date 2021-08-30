Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona -

Join Justin Case of America Newscape as he presents and interviews Yuma County Library Happenings with Book Wrangler Sarah Wisdom August 29, 2021.

Google My Business Stand out on Google with a free business profile! On Sat, September 4th, the Main Library will host “Google My Business” at 10a.m. in the computer lab. Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will discuss how the service works, and teach you how to claim your business profile and set up an account. In order to participate, attendees should bring a mobile device and have access to an email account. There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited to the first 10 people.

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 373-6480.

Art for All Let your artistic talent shine! On Saturday, September 4th, the Wellton Library is hosting Art for All at 2p.m. Art projects will be offered for all ages and skill levels. There is no charge to attend.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.

Libraries Closed for Labor Day Yuma County libraries will be closed all day Monday, September 6th, in observance of Labor Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, September 7th.

