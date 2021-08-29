Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - The Foothills Library offers classes and activities for adults every month! There is no charge to attend.

Thursday, September 9th & 23rd @ 3:00 p.m.

Digital Media Assistance

Have questions about using the Library District’s eResources? Bring your mobile device to one of our Digital Media Assistance sessions and a staff member will help you find the answer!



Saturday, September 11th @ 3:00 p.m.

Book Club

The Foothills Library Book Club meets the second Saturday of every month to discuss a new title. Join us in September to discuss Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger.



Friday, September 17th @ 1:00 p.m.

Poetry Circle

Create a poem using three selected words to share with the group. You may also share your own poetry or a favorite poem.



Thursday, September 23rd @ 7:30 p.m.

Stargazing

Join us for an evening of stargazing! Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome. Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library.



Friday, August 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Just a Theory

Enjoy our History of Science series exploring the characters, ideas, and events that all contribute to the search for knowledge we call Science! This month’s topic: the battle between Newton and Leibniz over who invented calculus (no math required!).



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.