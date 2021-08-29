Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Families are invited to the Foothills Library for storytime! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Time

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime.



Thursday, September 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and younger can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.