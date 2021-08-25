Yuma Library

Wellton, Arizona - Visit the Wellton Library for storytime, crafts, and programs for all ages. There is no charge to attend any program.

Wednesday, September 1st, 15th, 29th @ 2:00 p.m.

Builders Club

Put your engineering skills to the test! Small projects are offered for ages 6-12.



Thursday, September 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime!



Friday, September 10th & 24th @ 2:00 p.m.

Family Board Game Day

Bring in your favorite board game, or play one of ours!



Saturday, September 4th & 18th @ 2:00 p.m.

Art for All

Let your artistic talent shine! Art projects will be offered for all ages and skill levels.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.