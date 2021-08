Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Learn tips for building a website in WordPress! On Saturday, September 18th, the Somerton Library will present “Intro to WordPress” at 3:00 p.m. Participants will learn how to create a basic webpage during the workshop.

There is no charge to attend.

The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.