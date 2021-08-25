Yuma Library

Somerton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, September 1st, 8th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories and songs while building language and learning skills at our weekly storytime!



Wednesday, September 15th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime with a Police Officer

Enjoy storytime with officers from the Somerton Police Department in honor of Thank a Police Officer Day!



Tuesday, September 21st @ 3:00 p.m.

Ozobot Racing

Use different codes to trace a path and race your Ozobot to the finish line! Ages 6-12 welcome.



Tuesday, September 28th @ 3:00 p.m.

R2-D2 Building Challenge

Create a custom droid and bring it to life using the LittleBits electronic droid kit. Ages 13-18 welcome.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 W. Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.