Yuma Library

San Luis, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Friday, September 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 10:00 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly bilingual storytime! All ages welcome.



Thursday, September 30th @ 4:00 p.m.

Blackout Poetry

In honor of Banned Books Week, create your own poetry from frequently challenged texts! Ages 13-18 welcome.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.