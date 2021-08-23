Yuma Library

San Luis, Arizona - The San Luis Library offers classes and crafts for adults every month! Try new projects and make new friends. There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, September 1st & 15th @ 5:00 p.m.

Citizenship Class

Review test subjects, learn interview tips, and more! Classes are conducted primarily in English.



Thursday, September 2nd @ 5:00 p.m.

English Conversation Hour

Practice your English by having casual conversations with other learners.



Wednesday, September 8th & 22nd @ 10:00 a.m.

Computer Basics Class

Learn computer components and demystify computer jargon! This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required. Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.



Thursday, September 9th @ 4:30 p.m.

Reading Rocks: Family Art

Combine the worlds of books and art! Draw your favorite book cover on a rock that will then be used in a fun scavenger hunt! Materials will be provided.



Saturday, September 11th @ 10:00 a.m.

Mini Mexican Alebrijes

Alebrijes are fantastical creatures of Mexican folklore. Learn how to make your own out of colorful paper with local artist Milly Verdugo! Attendees will have the option of displaying their alebrije in the 7th Annual Origenes Art Exhibition. All ages welcome. Registration is required; call (928) 627-8344.



Thursday, September 16th @ 6:00 p.m.

Origenes Art Exhibit Grand Opening

Join us for the grand opening of our 7th Annual Art Exhibition! “Origenes: Art in Quarantine” features the artwork of local artists and will be on display from September 16th through October 16th, 2021. Light refreshments will be served.



Thursday, September 23rd @ 5:00 p.m.

Watercolor Fun

Try your hand at painting with watercolors. No experience necessary; just enjoy being creative!



Wednesday, September 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Resume Workshop

Bring your work and education history, and receive assistance with resume design and editing.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.