Yuma Library

Yuma, Arizona - Stand out on Google with a free business profile! On Saturday, September 4th, the Main Library will host “Google My Business” at 10:00 a.m. in the computer lab. Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will discuss how the service works, and teach you how to claim your business profile and set up an account.

In order to participate, attendees should bring a mobile device and have access to an email account.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited to the first 10 people.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 373-6480.

